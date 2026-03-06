From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey is already ranked as one of the most expensive states in the nation. Now, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the state is facing a looming $3 billion budget deficit, which could make it even harder for the growing number of families living paycheck to paycheck.

The gap is driven in part by the loss of more than $3 billion in federal Medicaid funds in the coming years and the end of the $6 billion allocated to the state for pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Sherrill said she will address the problem by looking for cuts in programs and services, instead of raising taxes.

How can the state become more affordable?

Despite ongoing complaints about affordability and high taxes, meaningful change has not happened. But many believe it’s possible.

Steve Sweeney is the Gloucester County administrator and served as president of the New Jersey Senate from 2010 to 2022. To make the state more affordable, he said it’s necessary to change the delivery of government, which means more shared services and school consolidation.

“If you want to pay less taxes, you have to eliminate the amount of government you have,” Sweeney said. “We can be more efficient, we can do better, but it requires changing the way you do things.”

He said every school district should be prekindergarten to 12th grade.

“If you took out the twos, fours, sixes and eights, and made them be part of a regional school district, which they are when it comes to high school, you’d eliminate maybe 250 school districts,” he said.

Sweeney said this would save tens of millions of dollars, and that there would still be principals in every school.

State Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, has introduced a bill that would require smaller school districts across New Jersey to consolidate. The measure is currently being reviewed by the Senate Education Committee.

Chris Emigholz, chief government affairs officer for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, agreed that to improve affordability and cut Jersey’s highest-in-the-nation property taxes, lawmakers need to focus on school consolidation, because schools are funded in the Garden State by those taxes.

“Maybe you don’t need two superintendents or two sets of curriculum or two procurement officers. If we can get down to one, there’s inherent savings that happen there,” Emigholz said.

Additionally, he said larger, consolidated school districts would be better able to deal with budget challenges, including inflation, the state’s 2% property tax cap and rising health care costs, than smaller school districts.