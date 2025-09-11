From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A few Camden residents appeared before the New Jersey State Board of Education to list their concerns about the Camden City School District, which has been under state control since 2013.

During the Tuesday afternoon public comment period, residents said they are concerned about the lack of significant academic improvement in the district, the effects of deep cuts to address a $91 million deficit and the lack of transparency in the hiring process for the next superintendent of the state-run district.

“Over a decade ago, the state of New Jersey took control of the Camden City School District promising to fix our failing schools and provide better outcomes for our children,” said Alesha Figueroa-Falcon, executive director of Parents Invincible, a nonprofit that advocates for school choice. “We are on the verge of a reality where Camden no longer has city public district schools. That’s unacceptable.”

Faheem Lea, canvassing director and community liaison for Camden Parents Union, a community group, said he agrees with Figueroa-Falcon.

“In the last 13 years or so, we’ve seen a sharp decline in schools and literacy rates, traditional public schools being closed and we’re seeing a lot of people leaving the district,” he said.