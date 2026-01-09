New Jersey is the latest state to ban cellphones during the school day in grades K-12

New Jersey on Thursday joined a growing list of states to limit students’ cellphone use during the school day.

In the remaining days of his second term, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring the state education commission and local school boards to come up with guidelines for the use of cellphones in schools for grades K-12. The new law specifically requires the prohibition of non-academic uses of internet-connected devices — including phones — during the school day.

Murphy, who will be succeeded by Democrat Mikie Sherrill this month, called for the ban early last year.

“We’re going to rid our classrooms of needless distractions, ” Murphy said, “and encourage our children to be more attentive, engaged during the school day.”

The prohibition is set to go into effect with the 2026-2027 school year.