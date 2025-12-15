From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A bill aiming to impose a ban on cellphones in Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools is gaining momentum in Harrisburg as educators struggle to compete with mobile devices for their students’ attention.

The state Senate Education Committee unanimously voted Dec. 9 to advance the legislation to the chamber floor for consideration.

If enacted, Senate Bill 1014 would amend the Public School Code of 1949 to enact a statewide “bell-to-bell phone-free policy,” meaning students’ devices would be unavailable to them throughout the entire school day, including lunch and recess. There would be exceptions for certain students with specific needs.

The policy would then go into effect during the 2027-2028 academic year. Implementation of the proposed ban — including how schools would store the phones, for example — would be up to individual districts.

The bill still must survive a full Senate vote and similar scrutiny in the state House before it could possibly reach Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk. But the bipartisan bloc of Pennsylvania legislators behind the bill are cautiously optimistic it could become law.

A spokesperson for the governor declined to say in an email Wednesday whether he would support or oppose the legislation.

“The Shapiro Administration is still reviewing this legislation and will follow it through the legislative process,” the spokesperson wrote.

Interest in muzzling student cellphone usage comes as research emerges about its potentially harmful effects on learning and social development. Social media, in particular, has drawn much of the growing ire in the United States — and abroad. Australia recently enacted the world’s first social media ban for children under the age of 16.