The Great Valley Board of School Directors is meeting Monday for the first time since the New York Times published a story, detailing how a group of middle schoolers targeted their teachers on social media.

The teacher’s union has requested its nearly 400 members to attend the meeting in solidarity with the affected teachers — and to show a willingness to work with the school board to find a solution.

The targeted campaign against the 22 educators at Great Valley Middle School began in February.

School districts across Chester County and the country are wondering how to adapt to a constantly-changing digital age. Salvatico said finding a solution requires a collective lift from the entire community.

“None of us are immune from anything in this world,” she said. “What happened here could happen somewhere else and that’s the unfortunate thing, but we can band together.”

School board members did not respond to multiple emailed requests for comment. The meeting is scheduled for July 15 at 7 p.m. at the district office.

“Our attendance is always done in a very professional manner,” said Nikki Salvatico, president of the Great Valley Education Association. “We’re there just to come as a unit to show that mainly, we want to work together with the district.”

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan has been in close contact with union leadership. Salvatico said she asked Houlahan to take her teachers to Capitol Hill.

“We want to lobby for federal legislation,” Salvatico said.