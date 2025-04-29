From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County lawmakers are urging Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday to take action against Prospect Medical Holdings for closing Crozer Health ahead of Wednesday’s court hearing.

The Delaware County delegation asked Sunday to petition U.S. bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan of the Northern District of Texas to compel Prospect to pay for ambulance coverage and to retrieve the $40 million in funding used to keep Crozer afloat.

“At the request of your office, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania contributed $10.2M, Delaware County contributed $9.8M, and the Foundation for Delaware County contributed $20M,” the legislators wrote in a letter obtained Tuesday by WHYY News. “Given Prospect’s failure to reach a deal for an Asset Purchase Agreement, these dollars are needed to stand up care in the communities Prospect is leaving behind.”

The group of 15 state House and Senate members also called on the attorney general to open a criminal investigation into Prospect’s current and former owners, including its private equity investors who benefitted from the deal to sell Crozer’s real estate.

“Given the reports from staff on systemic divestment in the infrastructure over the nine years that Prospect owned the Crozer Health system, we implore you to leave no stone unturned in holding them accountable,” the lawmakers wrote.