A Lancaster County man is accused of being behind a string of thefts involving human remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse charged Jonathan Gerlach, 34, of Ephrata, with about 500 counts of trespassing, abuse of a corpse and theft for allegedly stealing remains.

Thursday’s announcement follows two months of burglary reports at the historic cemetery, which spans through Philadelphia and Yeadon. Detectives conducted a stakeout Tuesday evening of the property and witnessed Gerlach’s car with “numerous bones and skulls in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle.”

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Gerlach allegedly exited the premises with a burlap bag and a crowbar. Officers detained Gerlach and said that he admitted to stealing human remains from 30 grave sites.