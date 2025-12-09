Chester city selects Katrina Blackwell as police commissioner
Katrina Blackwell was elevated to the top job after serving as interim police commissioner for nearly a year.
Chester City Council plans to appoint and swear in Katrina Blackwell on Wednesday as the next commissioner of the Chester Police Department, according to a city press release.
Blackwell was appointed in January to serve as interim commissioner shortly after former Commissioner Steven Gretzky retired amid an investigation into the crash of a police vehicle.
Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement Monday that Blackwell “has proven herself to be a steady, thoughtful, and courageous leader.”
“Her story is Chester’s story—rooted here, tested here, and now leading here,” Roots said. “She has earned the confidence of her officers, this administration, and our residents through her integrity, her work ethic, and her deep commitment to community-oriented policing.”
A lifelong Chester resident, Blackwell attended the Delaware County Municipal Police Academy in 2004 and shortly after became a patrol officer with the Chester Police Department. Over the course of two decades, she climbed the ranks to major.
The leadership shake-up thrust her to the forefront of the 58-officer department earlier this year. Blackwell oversaw the continuation of the department’s involvement in a number of anti-gun violence initiatives in collaboration with local partners and the District Attorney’s Office. Homicide rates fell 85% during the summer of 2025.
“Chester is my home, and I am committed to leading a department that is professional, accountable, and responsive to the community,” Blackwell said in a statement. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with residents, community organizations, and our regional partners to strengthen trust, reduce crime, and ensure that every person in Chester feels safe and respected.”
Blackwell will be the first woman to lead the Chester Police Department. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
