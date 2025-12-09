From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester City Council plans to appoint and swear in Katrina Blackwell on Wednesday as the next commissioner of the Chester Police Department, according to a city press release.

Blackwell was appointed in January to serve as interim commissioner shortly after former Commissioner Steven Gretzky retired amid an investigation into the crash of a police vehicle.

Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement Monday that Blackwell “has proven herself to be a steady, thoughtful, and courageous leader.”

“Her story is Chester’s story—rooted here, tested here, and now leading here,” Roots said. “She has earned the confidence of her officers, this administration, and our residents through her integrity, her work ethic, and her deep commitment to community-oriented policing.”

A lifelong Chester resident, Blackwell attended the Delaware County Municipal Police Academy in 2004 and shortly after became a patrol officer with the Chester Police Department. Over the course of two decades, she climbed the ranks to major.