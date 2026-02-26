Former Delco officer accused of child rape fatally shot in a gunfire exchange with Lower Merion Twp. police

A former Pennsylvania police officer charged with sexually assaulting two young girls more than two decades ago was killed early Wednesday during a gunfire exchange with police who recognized his vehicle and confronted him, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Francis Connell Collier, 38, who resigned in December from the Morton Police Department in suburban Philadelphia after being placed on leave because of the investigation, was fatally shot at 3:48 a.m. in Bala Cynwyd, near his home.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Delaware County accused Collier of child rape, endangering the welfare of children and related sex offenses. The victims were under the age of 13 at the time.

Collier failed a polygraph in early December and told a detective afterward “that he ‘never intentionally touched the girls inappropriately,’” police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Lower Merion Township officers on patrol knew Collier was facing criminal charges and saw him returning to his car, Steele said in a release.

“When they confronted him, Collier fired at the officers, who returned fire, fatally wounding Collier,” Steele said.