From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Authorities say 19 people will soon be charged in connection with a series of deadly shootings in South and Southwest Philadelphia, including members of the Young Bag Chasers, or YBC gang.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the arrests were connected to shooting incidents between 2022 and 2024, resulting in five homicides and 35 total shooting victims, with the youngest being a 5-year-old. In one incident, victims were attending a memorial for someone killed in another shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Walters said Wednesday the gang members would often record songs and make music videos about the shootings. Then, a rival gang would retaliate, continuing the cycle of gun violence and creating content based on that.

“I think it’s horrific what they’ve done with music in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is known for its drill rap, in which people are bragging about these horrible acts of violence,” she said.

“What we need to see is that you cannot brag about violence, you cannot make music about violence without consequences here.”