Weekend violence in Philly leaves 4 people dead, 20 others injured

Three young people were shot Friday afternoon at Dilworth Park after an apparent fight near the ice rink that’s adjacent to City Hall. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were shot, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face and is listed as in critical condition. Two others are listed as stable.

The shooting was the start of what turned out to be a violent weekend in Philadelphia, with 24 people shot, four of whom were killed.

Monday morning, Mayor Cherelle Parker stood with other city leaders near the site of the Dilworth Park shooting and said the city will continue its efforts to make Philadelphia safer for everyone who lives and works here.

“We will not allow anyone to think that they can just do anything in our city, and there will not be any repercussions,” Parker said. “It won’t go down here in the city of Philadelphia. I need you to know that as your mayor, our police commissioner is empowered to do everything that he possibly can in leading our police department to ensure that we make your public health and safety our number one priority.”

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the department will beef up the police presence outside City Hall to ensure safety.

“Center City is one of the safest areas in the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “We will bolster our resources here as well as across the city to adjust the episode of violence that we saw over the weekend.”