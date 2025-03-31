From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker said 13 people were shot and two died over the weekend from shootings that she called “unacceptable.”

“Every homicide victim was somebody’s son or brother or father or uncle or daughter, sister, mother or aunt,” Parker said at City Hall on Monday afternoon. “These are human beings we are talking about and not statistics and we grieve their loss and their suffering. It should not have to be this way.”

Even though shootings and homicides dropped dramatically in 2024 and have stayed lower in 2025 than in recent years, Parker said the senseless loss of life has to stop.

“We cannot and will not rest,” Parker said. “I won’t as mayor until every resident and every neighborhood feels safe in their homes, go into school, or walk in their community because you can have stats and data, but it doesn’t mean a thing if you don’t feel good walking to the supermarket.”

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said among the incidents was a murder-suicide. He said his department will work even harder to keep violence down in Philadelphia.