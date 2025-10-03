Philadelphia looking for public input on new policing plan
The city hopes to get community buy-in on the long term plan for public safety to reduce complaints as the plan is implemented.
Over the summer, Philadelphia police leadership has been working with city officials to develop a five-year plan for police operations. Now, they’re looking for input from the public on the long-term policing plan.
“For a long time, we’ve created these plans and brought them out to the public. It doesn’t work. It has to be a bottom-up strategy,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.
He said getting community input is important before final decisions are made about the plan.
“How can you invest in this work if you don’t see yourself as a part of that work?” he said. “I know how important community policing is to this city, but as the mayor says, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do.”
City residents can take an online survey to offer their feedback on how police can improve and what their priorities should be when it comes to public safety.
Bethel said the survey is the best place for residents to explain to officials what they want, rather than through posts on social media that they may not see.
Community policing doesn’t work without community input, Mayor Cherelle Parker said.
“We must be smart in how we address public safety in Philadelphia and the holistic community focus has to be designed to make sure that Philadelphians feel safe in their homes, on the street and in the business corridors,” she said.
The mayor added that the plan is about more than arrests and interdiction.
“Prevention means investing early in our youth and communities, giving young people and adults, not just young people, pathways to success and an opportunity for them to not aim helplessly on our streets,” she said.
The department will also take part in a series of community meetings, town hall events and other gatherings for residents to interact with police leadership and have their voices heard.
There’s also a website dedicated to development of the plan where residents can learn more about how the process is evolving.
While homicides and other violent crimes are down this year, officials said their goal is to keep those numbers down and cut crime in the city even further.
A draft of the plan is expected early next year. The plan is scheduled to be released ahead of funding discussions so it can be included in the city budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
