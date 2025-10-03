From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the summer, Philadelphia police leadership has been working with city officials to develop a five-year plan for police operations. Now, they’re looking for input from the public on the long-term policing plan.

“For a long time, we’ve created these plans and brought them out to the public. It doesn’t work. It has to be a bottom-up strategy,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

He said getting community input is important before final decisions are made about the plan.

“How can you invest in this work if you don’t see yourself as a part of that work?” he said. “I know how important community policing is to this city, but as the mayor says, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do.”

City residents can take an online survey to offer their feedback on how police can improve and what their priorities should be when it comes to public safety.

Bethel said the survey is the best place for residents to explain to officials what they want, rather than through posts on social media that they may not see.

Community policing doesn’t work without community input, Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

“We must be smart in how we address public safety in Philadelphia and the holistic community focus has to be designed to make sure that Philadelphians feel safe in their homes, on the street and in the business corridors,” she said.