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For the first time since Chester County began tracking the data in 2023, the county achieved a “functional zero milestone” for chronic homelessness in December 2025 and January 2026.

A “functional zero” means that three or fewer people were experiencing chronic homelessness. During each of those months, officials logged just three people fitting the category. The monthly average is around 11.

The dip did not last. However, county officials still see it as a sign of progress.

“What we really look at this as is a turning point and really a way for us to build momentum on having reductions in homelessness,” said Robert Henry, administrator of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness.

In 2020, the county joined the Built for Zero initiative, which is a national data campaign designed to reduce homelessness. The county rolled out new data collection measures, including a real-time list of people experiencing homelessness.

Using those figures, coordinated entry and a housing first model, Chester County implemented a case conferencing strategy to link people to the right resources. The gains the county is seeing in slashing chronic homelessness are the result of collaborative work involving countless government entities, individual partners and local nonprofits.

“The biggest take home for all of us doing this frontline and day-to-day work is that we’ve hit that number and we have seen how much more manageable it just feels,” said Cory Lovera, a housing and community resource manager with Open Hearth Inc.