Chester County expands first responder death benefit policy to include paid workers

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The Chester County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday expanded the scope of its death benefit policy for emergency responders who die in the line of duty.

A previous iteration of the policy awarded a one-time payment of $10,000 to the surviving spouse or children of volunteer first responders.

The new protocol extends the relief to the surviving spouses or relatives of paid first responders as well — such as Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O’Connor.

“The policy change we made today is meant to help Cpl. O’Connor’s family, but also to show our commitment to law enforcement and that career path for all of Chester County’s residents,” Commissioner Eric Roe said.

O’Connor was fatally shot March 8 during a traffic stop in the Honey Brook area of Chester County. He is survived by his wife, his daughter and his parents. The funeral was held March 18. O’Connor is the first officer in Chester County to die in the line of duty since 1972.

“We want to make sure that we have taken care of his wife and children and all the above,” Commissioner Josh Maxwell said.

The original policy was enacted in 2001. The new death benefit policy will be applied retroactively starting from Jan. 1.