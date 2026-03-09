This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was killed during a traffic stop in Chester County on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to investigators, Cpl. Timothy O’Connor responded around 8 p.m. to a call about an erratic driver in Honey Brook.

Authorities said he stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Route 10 and Michael Road in West Caln Township.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said O’Connor made a radio call indicating the traffic stop, which was the last communication received from him.

Investigators said that within seconds of approaching the vehicle, the 32-year-old driver opened fire, killing O’Connor at the scene.

“Within seconds, as he approached the car, the driver opened fire from inside the vehicle and struck him just as he approached the driver’s side of the vehicle,” Bivens said.

Authorities said the driver then exited the vehicle, walked a short distance, and then fatally shot himself.

Investigators described the incident as a murder-suicide.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, who joined law enforcement officials outside Paoli Hospital, spoke about the loss to the state police community.

“The Pennsylvania State Police family lost a son, lost a hero, and lost a dedicated public servant,” Shapiro said.

A solemn procession carried O’Connor’s body from Paoli Hospital to the coroner’s office in West Chester, with Chopper 6 flying above the procession as it moved through the area.

Shapiro has ordered flags across Pennsylvania to be flown at half-staff in O’Connor’s honor.

Chester County District Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe says the county is assisting with the investigation.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time, but said he is a man from Chester County.

They will now be investigating his background and motives, according to de Barrena-Sarobe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.