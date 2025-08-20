Norristown appoints new police chief. Not every councilmember was on board

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Norristown Municipal Council voted 4-1 Tuesday evening to appoint Michael Trail as the next chief of police.

Councilmembers Dustin Queenan and Jasmine Griffen both opted to abstain. Queenan said he requested information and did not receive all of it.

“To make an informed decision, you’re supposed to have all the information you need, and I felt as though I did not have that,” he said.

Trail, who is currently Lansdale’s police chief, will begin his tenure on Nov. 3. He declined to speak with the press following the vote.

“He not only was the most qualified, but he has a vision for policing in Norristown that I think is appropriate to what Norristown needs,” said Council President Rebecca Smith, who voted to appoint Trail.

Councilmember Mydera Robinson cast the lone “no” vote.

Council announced Trail’s hiring on Aug. 13 after narrowing down their pool of 51 candidates to three. Tuesday’s vote makes the choice official. Robinson said she believes Trail is “highly qualified,” but she had a different preferred choice.

“I didn’t want to just afford the opportunity to go with the consensus and have them miss the opportunity to see that sometimes we don’t always agree at the moment, but there is always a call towards the greater good — and I ultimately think the greater good was accomplished,” she said.