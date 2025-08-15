From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michael Trail is set to become Norristown’s next chief of police.

Norristown Municipal Council will vote Tuesday evening to officially appoint Trail and name James Angelucci as his deputy. Trail, who is currently Lansdale’s chief of police, is expected to begin Nov. 3.

“We welcome him to Norristown and look forward to seeing his experience and expertise guide his leadership in our community,” said Norristown Council President Rebecca Smith in a statement.

Trail would become Norristown’s fourth police chief in four years. His immediate predecessor, former Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, resigned in 2024 after less than a year on the job.

She followed in the steps of former Chief Derrick Wood, who resigned after a short stint in 2022, and former Chief Mark Talbot, who left in 2021 after eight years as top cop. The Norristown Police Department serves approximately 35,000 residents and operates on a $16.3 million annual budget.