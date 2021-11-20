Wood pointed to his role in Philadelphia’s Group Violence Intervention program, with the aim of reducing gun violence in Philly by utilizing community support, social services, and law enforcement-community partnerships to “focus on the small and active number of people driving the violence.”

“We did identify some people who may have been people escalating violence. You go to the people, you talk to them, you give them resources, and you can help them,” Wood said, also acknowledging that others had to be held accountable.

In Norristown, Wood will replace Mark Talbot, who left to become the top cop in Hampton, Virginia. For eight years, Talbot oversaw the department in the racially diverse Montgomery County seat, which is home to about 35,000 people.

As one of the few Black police chiefs in the Philadelphia suburbs, Talbot trained a different lens on the issue of police culture during the 2020 protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent Derek Chauvin verdict. Talbot questioned, for example, whether communities should continue to bear “the full weight of a police department” during traffic violations.

“I think that we’ve got to pay attention to all of the routine things that we do that are coercive that feel like a foot on the proverbial neck of people who are vulnerable. From towing cars, to making demands, to giving out citations, to arresting, to using our tasers, we’ve got to look at all those things — and eliminate every instance that’s not the best idea at the time,” Talbot told WHYY News in April.

Since Talbot’s departure, Norristown Municipal Council has been seeking his replacement with the help of the community. The vast pool of candidates came down to just two: Wood and Lt. Frank Lombardo of the South Brunswick Township, New Jersey, Police Department.

Both had a chance to meet with the public during a community forum in October. Angelique Hinton, president of the Norristown NAACP, got to see the candidates up close.

Hinton thought both were qualified for the job, but she said Wood is exactly what Norristown needs at this moment. Her reasoning is that Wood wants to speak with the people before making any big changes.

“I think in a community like Norristown, that’s critically important, because it is very diverse. And so I think when you’re going into those community policing philosophies, you have to really lean into the community, to try to understand what will best serve them,” Hinton said.

One month later, Wood emerged as a victor. He has been with the Philadelphia Police Department for nearly 24 years, serving in various positions.