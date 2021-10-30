She later served as the college’s associate dean for student affairs and enrollment in Pottstown. Afterwards, Richemond worked as a chief officer and executive director of the CommUniverCity at Lynn Campus at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts. Eventually, she graduated to the role of vice president for student and enrollment services there.

In an interview with WHYY News, Richemond said that learning institutions were the perfect place to work on diversity, equity, and inclusion, because it was important to help bring students from diverse backgrounds into the fold, retain them, and ultimately help them be successful.

“All throughout my career, I have interspersed diversity, equity and inclusion, because it’s been a passion of mine,” Richemond said.

In her most recent job as a consultant, she has helped workplaces and organizations with their own diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

That’s when she discovered that Montgomery County was looking for someone with her expertise.

“[Montgomery County was] looking for somebody to come in who was passionate — who believed in diversity, equity and inclusion and what it could do to support an organization and a community. And I just realized that they were also very interested in moving these ideals along within their organization, and committed: very, very committed from the top of the organization down. And so I wanted to be part of an organization that had committed itself to seeing real change,” Richemond said.