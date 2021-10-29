Kristine Rabberman, the assistant vice dean and director of academic affairs at the University of Pennsylvania, agrees. For example in the Massachusetts colony, society was built on Puritanism.

“It shaped an entire worldview that was very much built on an idea that there were very strict ways that people should be dressing and should be behaving. And if people were falling outside of those certain behaviors, that would indicate something about the state of their souls, essentially,” Rabberman said.

People who held dissenting views, such as Quakers, often made the decision to move outside of the colony.

In modern times, Americans are used to the idea of a separation of church and state. However, that ideal was absent in Salem. Rabberman, who studied medieval history, finds it quite interesting that Pennsylvania only had one witch trial.

“When you look at how it was resolved, it is a stark difference from Salem. And that also suggests something to me about the fact that the community members, it doesn’t mean they didn’t have tensions with each other, but for whatever series of reasons, those tensions were not emerging in the form of witchcraft accusation,” Rabberman said.

Witchcraft trials, which have roots in Europe, dating back to the 16th and 17th century, often took place during periods of crisis, Rabberman said, including a mini-Ice Age and episodes of crop failure and subsequent famine.

“And for the people who were living in Europe during this period, an explanation that could make sense to them was that this was the devil’s work,” she said. “And that is something that they could use to try to understand things that may be happening to them that were painful.”

Her research has led her to the conclusion that people at the margins of society were often the scapegoat for those in the inner ring of power, especially during times of deep division, fear, and crisis.

And while Salem is the poster child for hysteria, what happened in Pennsylvania offers a different view.

“Now, it’s only one case, so we have to be a little bit careful about over-analyzing, but I do think that looking at examples like that gives us a way of both understanding the range of human responses, and also maybe give some ideas about how we can handle those instances of division and fear within our own societies,” Rabberman said.

As for Welsh, she also thinks the case is important because it shows why everyone deserves a fair trial.

Rediscovering this gem of Delco history has her thinking of turning her passion for historical research into a new career. In the meantime, she is pursuing a more personal project, learning German Kurrent script so that she can read and translate old letters from German family members during World War I.

“I want to engage young people to want to get passionate about learning more and doing their own research,” she said, “because … you can better connect to your community.”