Emergency crews search for child swept away into Delaware County creek

Authorities are still searching for a child who was swept away in a creek in Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called just after 7 p.m. for reports that a young girl was swept into Chester Creek off of 8th Street.

Authorities in Delaware County are searching the creek for the child, who was identified as 6-year-old Lin’Ajah Brooker.

Boats with thermal imaging were scanning the water on Saturday night while crews searched through nearby trees and debris.

“There’s a lot of debris in the water which poses a potential hazard to our responders, but they’ve been trained to deal with those situations,” said Chester Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley. “We have light towers set up, we’re also flying some drones that have infrared and thermal imaging technology.”

Authorities said they were treating this incident as a rescue operation.

“The City of Chester is aggressively searching here,” added Tim Boyce, director of the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services. “Every asset the chief has requested is here. They’re doing their best and we’re going to hope for a positive outcome here.”

Family and friends were also seen along the creek, shouting for the child and assisting emergency crews.

The fire commissioner told Action News that Brooker went missing while she was playing with two others.

Authorities say three girls were playing near the creek when two fell in. One managed to get out of the water while 6-year-old Brooker was swept away, according to investigators.

“She went down a little too far with the other kids, and my 7-year-old daughter tried to hold her, and she was holding onto my daughter’s coat and I guess the wind took her,” said Tyeesha Reynolds, Brooker’s aunt.

After the girl went under, Reynolds said it was all hands on deck from the family.

“My nephew, he’s 19, he jumped in the water. My 12-year-old nephew jumped into the water,” she said. “We all were trying to hope for the best, we’re still hoping for the best.”

This comes as heavy rain soaked the Philadelphia region on Saturday.