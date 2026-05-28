Packed Upper Merion meeting highlights divide over proposed data center campus

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A proposed data center campus in Montgomery County drew intense opposition and vocal support during a packed Upper Merion Township Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, underscoring a growing divide among residents over the large-scale development.

Fire officials and about a half dozen police officers were present as the meeting reached standing-room-only capacity, with overflow rooms and the township lobby filled as residents waited to speak.

“Ideally, scrap them; they don’t belong right in the middle of Upper Merion,” said Patti Erickson of Upper Merion Against Data Centers.

The proposal, known as the “Renaissance Park and Innovation Data Center Campus,” would place five data center sites in the same area of King of Prussia and total more than 4.5 million square feet, according to information presented at the meeting.

Residents repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of life and neighborhood impact.

“I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a neighborhood where her backyard is a giant data center,” said Kaitlin Hartung, an Upper Merion Township resident.

Erickson warned that “something like this can be very detrimental to the community around it.”