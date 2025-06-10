From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Amazon will invest “at least” $20 billion to develop a network of cloud computing and artificial intelligence campuses across Pennsylvania, marking the single largest private-sector investment in the state’s history, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday morning.

“It’s a good day,” he told an assembled crowd of elected officials, business leaders and trades workers in Berwick. “We are moving at the speed of business. Pennsylvania is back on the field, and Pennsylvania is winning again.”

The tech giant’s plan begins with facilities in Falls Township in Bucks County and Salem Township in Luzerne County, with other locations across the commonwealth still under consideration. The Falls Township location will be built at the Keystone Trade Center, previously the site of one of the world’s largest steel mills. The Salem Township location will be situated by the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station nuclear power plant.

According to the governor’s office, the project will create at least 1,250 permanent, high-paying jobs in addition to thousands of construction roles.

“These trades members are going to be working for years and years and years to build out these data centers,” he said, addressing those in the audience. “Our schools and our police departments, our local communities, will benefit from the millions of dollars in new tax revenue that will be brought in from this investment.”

The data campuses, spearheaded by Amazon Web Services, will provide infrastructure for generative AI and cloud technologies, services the company provides to both private enterprise and government sectors worldwide. Amazon officials say the expansion in Pennsylvania is intended to keep the U.S. at the cutting edge of global AI innovation.

“These facilities are really going to serve as the backbone for America’s AI infrastructure, helping make sure that the United States continues to remain at the forefront of global technology innovation,” said Kevin MIller, AWS’s vice president for global data centers.