The flooding that killed at least five people in Bucks County Saturday came from a storm that dumped roughly a month’s worth of rain in just two hours. The search continues for two young children, a 9-month-old and 2-year-old who were swept away in the flash flood.

It’s a tragic example of the type of deluge that scientists say is becoming more common due to human-caused climate change.

“We’ll be seeing these more frequently as time moves on,” said Jonathan Gourley, a research hydrometeorologist at the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. “What we used to think were very rare events are going to become more common.”

It’s unclear how climate change impacted this particular storm. But climatologists are increasingly developing models to measure the impacts on individual events.