The Philadelphia area was doused with heavy rain Sunday that caused drivers in some Philly suburbs to be rescued by boat.

Rainfall in places like Philly and Harrisburg has been higher than normal last month and so far this month. As of Tuesday, Reading, Pa., had seen its wettest start to July on record.

But the state is still under a drought watch.

“Those who make [drought declarations] are not just looking at precipitation,” said Ray Kruzdlo, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. “They’re looking at public water suppliers, … what the streams and rivers are doing. … They’re looking at groundwater levels. They’re looking at soil moisture.”

The earliest state officials could drop the current drought watch would be late this month, after the next meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force on July 26, said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Deborah Klenotic.

DEP makes and modifies drought watch and warning declarations with the agreement of the Drought Task Force, after comparing four drought indicators to historic normal ranges. These indicators are stream and river flow, precipitation levels over three to 12 months, soil moisture, and groundwater levels, which tend to lag behind rainfall. Officials also consider input from public water suppliers on their water levels.