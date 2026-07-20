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Delaware is reporting its first measles case in more than a decade after confirming a positive test on Monday.

Case confirmed in Kent County

The case involves an unvaccinated adult male in Kent County, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Health officials said in a news release that extensive contact tracing is ongoing to identify anyone exposed.

People who may have been exposed will be contacted to confirm whether they have been vaccinated and to recommend treatment when necessary.

The state’s health department recommends checking one’s vaccination status, as well as children’s. Those who are unsure of their vaccination status can visit the DelVAX Public Portal. If unable to access records through the portal, people should contact their primary health care provider.

“The MMR vaccine is proven safe and effective at preventing measles, having been administered for over five decades,” DPH said in the release. “Testing shows the MMR vaccine to be 97% effective at preventing measles for those who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine and are not severely immunocompromised.”

Delawareans can get vaccinated at pharmacies, primary care providers and public health clinics within the state.