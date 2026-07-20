Delaware confirms first measles case in over a decade as reported infections surge nationwide
Officials say the case is in an unvaccinated adult male in Kent County. Contact tracing is underway to determine any exposures.
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Delaware is reporting its first measles case in more than a decade after confirming a positive test on Monday.
Case confirmed in Kent County
The case involves an unvaccinated adult male in Kent County, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Health officials said in a news release that extensive contact tracing is ongoing to identify anyone exposed.
People who may have been exposed will be contacted to confirm whether they have been vaccinated and to recommend treatment when necessary.
The state’s health department recommends checking one’s vaccination status, as well as children’s. Those who are unsure of their vaccination status can visit the DelVAX Public Portal. If unable to access records through the portal, people should contact their primary health care provider.
“The MMR vaccine is proven safe and effective at preventing measles, having been administered for over five decades,” DPH said in the release. “Testing shows the MMR vaccine to be 97% effective at preventing measles for those who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine and are not severely immunocompromised.”
Delawareans can get vaccinated at pharmacies, primary care providers and public health clinics within the state.
Measles symptoms, when and where to seek care
Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, coughing, puffy eyes and rash. If left untreated, it can lead to a serious infection causing pneumonia, brain infection and death in extreme cases. The incubation period for measles after exposure to fever is usually about 10 days, and from exposure to rash onset is usually about 14 days.
Anyone showing any symptoms should seek immediate care by contacting their primary care provider. If symptoms are severe, they should seek immediate care at the nearest emergency department.
People are considered immune to measles if they meet at least one of the following criteria: being born before 1957, have already had measles, or have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.
More than 100 cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania this year, with at least 72 linked to an outbreak that began in the area of Lebanon and Lancaster counties in late April.
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