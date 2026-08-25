Three candidates will be facing off in the Democratic primary for Delaware state treasurer. Incumbent Treasurer Colleen C. Davis, who has served two terms, is not seeking reelection.

Investment manager Ted Lauzen, economist Michael Alexander Smith and business owner Mike Miller will be on the ballot for the Sept. 15 primary.

The primary election winner will run against Republican Michael Ramone in the Nov. 3 general election. Ramone, a former state representative and state House minority leader, faces no Republican primary challengers.

Early in-person voting for Delaware’s 2026 primary election begins Sept. 2.

What does a state treasurer do?

Delaware’s state treasurer is considered the chief financial officer, managing state assets. The treasurer does not create a state budget but is responsible for making sure it is managed responsibly.

The treasurer oversees the state’s nearly $8 billion in investments. Also, the treasurer is responsible for the state’s banking services, which process the state’s receipts and transactions. Additionally, the treasurer’s office helps manage debt obligations.

The treasurer’s office offers savings and financial literacy programs for Delawareans, particularly retirement plans, education plans and plans designed for people with disabilities. The person elected also serves on boards overseeing state pensions and investments.

The state treasurer serves a four-year term.