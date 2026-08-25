Delaware election 2026: These 3 Democrats are hoping to replace Treasurer Colleen Davis
Ted Lauzen, Michael Alexander Smith and Mike Miller are looking to fill the seat of incumbent Colleen C. Davis, who announced she would not be running for reelection.
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- Delaware treasurer race: What’s at stake
- Ted Lauzen: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Michael Alexander Smith: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
- Mike Miller: About | Top priorities | Endorsements
Three candidates will be facing off in the Democratic primary for Delaware state treasurer. Incumbent Treasurer Colleen C. Davis, who has served two terms, is not seeking reelection.
Investment manager Ted Lauzen, economist Michael Alexander Smith and business owner Mike Miller will be on the ballot for the Sept. 15 primary.
The primary election winner will run against Republican Michael Ramone in the Nov. 3 general election. Ramone, a former state representative and state House minority leader, faces no Republican primary challengers.
Early in-person voting for Delaware’s 2026 primary election begins Sept. 2.
What does a state treasurer do?
Delaware’s state treasurer is considered the chief financial officer, managing state assets. The treasurer does not create a state budget but is responsible for making sure it is managed responsibly.
The treasurer oversees the state’s nearly $8 billion in investments. Also, the treasurer is responsible for the state’s banking services, which process the state’s receipts and transactions. Additionally, the treasurer’s office helps manage debt obligations.
The treasurer’s office offers savings and financial literacy programs for Delawareans, particularly retirement plans, education plans and plans designed for people with disabilities. The person elected also serves on boards overseeing state pensions and investments.
The state treasurer serves a four-year term.
What to know about Democrat Ted Lauzen
Lauzen is an Illinois native who currently resides in Wilmington with his family. He served as a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot in Afghanistan and competed in the 2016 Olympics with Team USA.
After earning an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he co-founded the investment management company Grey Fox Wealth Advisors in 2020. Lauzen also serves as the treasurer for the Delaware YMCA.
What to know about Democrat Michael Alexander Smith
Smith is based in Pike Creek and an economist by trade. He earned a master’s degree in public policy economics from the University of Alabama and worked for the Progressive Policy Institute, Secretariat Economists and Cornerstone Research.
Smith is also the founder of the nonprofit Powering Our Future, focusing on promoting clean energy infrastructure. Additionally, he previously worked for the Delaware Democratic Caucus in Dover. He ran for the District 21 seat in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2024, but did not win the Democratic primary.
What to know about Democrat Mike Miller
Miller is a native Sussex County resident and Delaware State University graduate. He’s been a business owner for more than 30 years, managing both Miller’s Lawn Services and Taxman Accounting Services.
Prior to his campaign for state treasurer, Miller was a two-time Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He last ran in 2016, finishing fourth in the primaries.
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