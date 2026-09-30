Brian Market, chief operating officer of Light Action Productions, said the state has an opportunity to turn creative ideas into productions while creating work for people and businesses already here.

“Pine Box Studios was created with a simple but powerful belief. Delaware should not only be a place where creative ideas are imagined. It should be a place where they’re made. We want artists, filmmakers, production teams, businesses, to see our state as a destination for world-class work, supported by the people, equipment, and ingenuity we have right here,” he said.

Market said productions can create economic activity both on and off the set.

“These bills will strengthen Delaware’s ability to attract productions and build a thriving film and entertainment industry, one that creates opportunity not only on the set, but throughout our economy. When a production comes to Delaware, it puts our neighbors to work, technicians, electricians, carpenters, drivers, designers, caterers, countless other skilled professionals,” Market said. “It fills hotel rooms, brings customers to restaurants, supports local rental companies and suppliers, and it creates new opportunities for small businesses across our state.”

For Gov. Matt Meyer, the tax credit is intended to give Delaware another tool to compete for production even beyond traditional film work.

“It is movies, but it’s not just movies. It’s television, commercials, music videos, video games, and esports. And that $100,000 threshold matters,” Meyer said.

The state’s program is designed to be accessible to independent filmmakers and Delaware-based production companies, with no minimum number of Delaware workers required to be hired. Productions must meet other eligibility requirements, including being at least 70% funded and within 120 days of principal photography.

Meyer also highlighted Delaware’s size as an advantage when competing for productions.

“Delaware knows something about doing big things with small numbers. Small isn’t our limitation, it is our advantage,” Meyer said. “We’re not saying every blockbuster needs to move to Delaware. We’re just saying most of them do. And we’re also saying that there’s an independent filmmaker with a great script looking for somewhere to make it.”