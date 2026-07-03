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Two Chester County residents have tested positive for measles, according to state data released this week.

The new cases are part of a recent spike in infections among Pennsylvanians in the south-central part of the state, where 77 children and adults have contracted the highly contagious viral disease since late April.

The regional outbreak now includes cases in Chester, Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Northumberland and York counties.

Chester County health officials had anticipated local measles cases, given the county’s close proximity to Lancaster, a travel destination where more than half of outbreak cases have been reported.

“Especially in the warmer weather,” said Jeanne Franklin, the county’s public health director. “Markets are open and museums are being visited and that’s wonderland. So, it’s absolutely expected, and we have such a long border along Lancaster, we can’t ignore it.”

More adults and children in Pennsylvania, and across the country, are vulnerable to measles infections due to declining vaccination rates. As a result, the number of infections and outbreaks have climbed.

Pennsylvania has recorded a total of 89 measles cases so far in 2026, which include several infections that occurred earlier this year. That’s compared to 16 total cases in all of 2025 and 6 cases in all of 2024, national data shows.

The Chester County Health Department has contact tracing and follow-up protocols in place to help identify others who may have been exposed to measles, and to help those who’ve been infected properly quarantine and monitor symptoms.