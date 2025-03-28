From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Health officials in Bucks County are reporting a new case of measles in a resident and are warning other people they may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus last week.

An adult resident tested positive for measles after recently traveling to Texas, according to the county health department, and visited several locations back in Pennsylvania while potentially contagious.

Officials said anyone who visited the Starbucks at 2896 S. Eagle Rd. in Newtown on March 19 between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. could have been exposed. They should monitor for early symptoms, including cough, runny nose, red eyes, headache, sneezing and a red skin rash, said county experts.

The health department has completed contact tracing at all other locations where this adult traveled upon returning to Pennsylvania. Officials said Thursday that anyone potentially exposed “will be notified.”

People infected with measles, which spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids or through respiratory droplets in the air, could start experiencing symptoms within 10 to 14 days after exposure, according to the health department.

Anyone who begins to experience symptoms or feel ill should immediately contact their health providers.

Risk of infection or severe illness remains low among people who received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for children as young as 12 months old.