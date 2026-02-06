Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Montgomery County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Health officials are warning the public of a possible measles exposure in Montgomery County.

Authorities say someone who recently traveled through the county tested positive for the virus.

While contagious, that person visited Patient First Primary and Urgent Care on the 1400 block of South Collegeville Road in Collegeville on January 29, between 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The Montgomery County Department of Health says anyone who visited the office during that time may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days.

Symptoms include an unexplained rash, cough, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can also be spread when someone touches droplets from an infected person.

Infants and children less than 5 years old, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are most at-risk.

Measles can be prevented with two doses of the MMR vaccine.