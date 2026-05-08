2 N.J. residents being monitored after potential exposure to hantavirus connected to cruise ship

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two New Jersey residents are being monitored after they were potentially exposed to a person infected with hantavirus.

The New Jersey Department of Health said Friday it was notified of the development by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the state health department, an infected person had departed from the cruise ship MV Hondius, and the potential exposure to the New Jersey residents happened during air travel abroad.

The health department went on to say that neither individual is currently reported to have symptoms suggestive of hantavirus.

The New Jersey residents were not passengers on the cruise ship.

Officials said they will not release any information about where in New Jersey those residents live, or any other identifying details, to protect their privacy.

The health department said it is working with local health officials to monitor returning travelers as a precaution.