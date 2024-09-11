Camden County Health Department reports 2nd case of West Nile virus
To date, there have been 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in New Jersey for 2024.
Camden County’s Mosquito Control team hit the streets Tuesday night, spraying repellant in parts of Voorhees, Cherry Hill and Somerdale.
This comes as the Camden County Health Department reports a second case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus in the county.
Officials did not identify exactly where in the county.
Two of those cases were fatal.
