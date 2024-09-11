Camden County Health Department reports 2nd case of West Nile virus

To date, there have been 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in New Jersey for 2024.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 11, 2024
Close up of a mosquito on someone's skin

FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

 Camden County’s Mosquito Control team hit the streets Tuesday night, spraying repellant in parts of Voorhees, Cherry Hill and Somerdale.

This comes as the Camden County Health Department reports a second case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus in the county.

Officials did not identify exactly where in the county.

Two of those cases were fatal.

