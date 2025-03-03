This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Health officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have confirmed a case of measles in a child, and say it’s possible members of the public were exposed.

The Office of Public Health said Sunday that the case involved an unvaccinated child who lives in the county. The child’s hometown was not released.

Officials said contact tracing is now underway and people who may have been exposed are being contacted.

Members of the public may have been exposed at the following times and locations:

Feb. 25–26, 2025

China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus

Departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 575 Adams Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19120

From Feb. 25 at 9:30 p.m. to Feb. 26 at 3:15 a.m.

Feb. 26, 2025

True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth

3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, 19462

11:45. a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department