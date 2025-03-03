Measles confirmed in unvaccinated Montgomery County child; others may have been exposed
The news comes soon after three cases of measles were reported in New Jersey, and while Texas is dealing with an outbreak involving dozens.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Health officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have confirmed a case of measles in a child, and say it’s possible members of the public were exposed.
The Office of Public Health said Sunday that the case involved an unvaccinated child who lives in the county. The child’s hometown was not released.
Officials said contact tracing is now underway and people who may have been exposed are being contacted.
Members of the public may have been exposed at the following times and locations:
Feb. 25–26, 2025
China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus
- Departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 575 Adams Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19120
- From Feb. 25 at 9:30 p.m. to Feb. 26 at 3:15 a.m.
Feb. 26, 2025
True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth
- 3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, 19462
- 11:45. a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department
- 550 S. Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, 19406
- 12:52 p.m. – 3:02 p.m.
Health officials ask that if you suspect that you or your child have measles and wish to seek care, call your health care provider, urgent care, or hospital emergency room before leaving home.
You can also contact the Office of Public Health at 610-278-5117 to facilitate a safe visit and reduce exposure for staff and other patients.
Health care providers should report suspected cases of measles immediately to OPH at 610-278-5117 or after hours at 610-635-4300.
Measles virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. If someone breathes in the contaminated air or touches an infected surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become infected.
Health officials continue to encourage everyone to get the measles vaccine if they haven’t done so already.
This news comes after three cases of measles were reported in New Jersey, and Texas is dealing with an outbreak with dozens of cases reported.
Montco officials released the following details about measles and the vaccine:
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.