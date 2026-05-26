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The U.S. Forest Service plans to move its headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, Utah, and will consider closing regional offices around the country, including four in Pennsylvania.

The Forest Service says most of the land it manages is in the western U.S., so leadership should be physically closer to the forests, and wildfire zones it oversees. The agency also wants to boost timber production to make lumber more affordable.

Scientists in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware worry that the move, and change in focus, could impact East Coast tree-planting initiatives, remove vital resources and hamper research efforts.

Forest Service ‘absolutely critical’ to research efforts

Tara Trammell, an ecologist and professor of urban forestry at the University of Delaware, said if the agency were to relocate employees from the East Coast, a lot of local knowledge and research on how to manage the forests on the East Coast would also be lost.

“Losing that knowledge base and that ability to manage our lands in the eastern part of the U.S. would be very detrimental to our forest system in general,” she said.

She also takes issue with the agency’s stated reason for relocating, pointing out that more forests are located in the eastern part of the U.S. than the west, which the Forest Service’s own 2022 Forest Atlas shows.

Trammell said the Forest Service is vital to support local research. For instance, for years, she has worked with scientists at the Forest Service and various universities and cities to plant thousands of oak trees along the East Coast from Baltimore and Philadelphia to western Massachusetts. The idea behind this initiative is that oak trees are drought-tolerant, and could survive the conditions that climate change would bring to the East Coast. The researchers want to monitor how the oak trees fare in these cities, and how foresters could help them thrive in cities. With the Forest Service’s planned move and potential closure of local offices, she said the future of this work hangs in the balance.

“None of us could do what we have managed to do with this one project where we planted 8,000 seedlings, unless we’d had everyone working together. But the Forest Service was absolutely critical to that even occurring,” Trammell said.

She added that the project would not have happened without Forest Service researchers helping to coordinate it across multiple states.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which the Forest Service is under, said the reorganization does not eliminate scientific positions, cancel research programs or reduce our national research footprint.