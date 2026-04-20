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A small group of anglers, and staff from Pennsylvania’s environmental agencies, waited excitedly Monday morning for a white truck carrying a couple dozen wriggling trout to pull up near a stream behind a family-run farm in Avondale.

After scooping the trout into blue Lowe’s buckets, the volunteers and staff hurried in their waders toward the stream in the east branch of the White Clay Creek to release the fish into the water.

The Chester County waterway is one of several that has been restored with help from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Grant program. The initiative aims to reduce pollution in waterways and protect fish, including trout. Trout populations have been impacted by land use, habitat loss and sediment pollution.