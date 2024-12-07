This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Thousands of anglers visit the coldwater streams of the upper Delaware River watershed each year to catch native brook trout.

However, trout populations have been impacted by land use, habitat loss and sediment pollution. So, conservationists are working to protect the elusive fish and the streams they live in.

Now, a boost of more than $3 million federal dollars will help conserve trout streams in the mountainous areas of New Jersey, Northeast Pennsylvania and the Catskills of New York.

The grant will help federal and state environmental agencies, as well as local environmental groups, improve water quality and habitat for at-risk native brook trout in the coldwater streams of the Delaware River watershed.

The tri-state initiative is the first of its kind in the region, said Amy Wolfe, director of Trout Unlimited’s northeast coldwater habitat program.

“Our goal in this will be to focus on projects that can reconnect fragmented habitat and reduce pollution from sediment runoff and from other land use impacts in these areas,” she said.