This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Approximately 70 gallons of gasoline spilled Wednesday morning at a Sunoco gas station in Cheltenham Township, infiltrating the storm sewer system and Tookany Creek.

A field delivery truck overfilled the tanks during its overnight delivery, according to the township. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:21 a.m. following reports of the smell of gas.

The spill near the intersection of Old York and Stahr roads was immediately treated with a clay-based substance to absorb it. However, it is unclear how much gas got into the creek.

Lauren Walter, the township public information officer, said, “The spill did cause a fish kill, but numbers are unknown.”

She said hazmat teams have constructed a dam near New Second Street to contain the spill. Lewis Environmental is handling the remediation. Clean-up involves suctioning out the gas and flushing the creek with clean water.

“The situation is under control, but residents can still expect a lingering odor of gasoline in the area, as well as an odor from the dead fish likely for the next few days,” Walter said.

Cheltenham has notified the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.