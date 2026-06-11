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Philadelphia has been declared the world’s first “Playful Learning City.”

The designation comes from Playful Learning Landscapes, a Philly-based nonprofit that designs and installs low-impact play stations in high-traffic areas, like laundromats and bus stations.

At the opening of the latest installation in Sister Cities Park on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said cities must have places where children feel free to act like children.

“Great cities, truly great cities, invest in their children,” she said.

Philadelphia has served as the proving ground for Playful Learning Landscapes, which was founded in 2009 by two child psychologists, Kathy Kirsch-Pasek and Roberta Michnick Golinkoff. Since then, the concept has spread to several cities around the world.

The idea is to design creative prompts in unusual, everyday places, giving the impression that opportunities for play are everywhere. On a light pole in Love Park, a wheel prompts children to describe a favorite teacher, singer or astronaut. A sign at Sister Cities Park tells kids to twist their bodies like a toy Slinky.