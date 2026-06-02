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Roughly 100 employees of the embattled scrap metal recycler EMR rallied at City Hall in Camden on Tuesday to protest calls from elected officials for the company to shut down.

The workers, whose roles at the company included mechanics, maintenance workers, junk car dismantlers and managers, said they were fighting to keep their jobs. Many are represented by the Teamsters Local 676 union.

“I definitely need my job,” said Roy Haughton, a Camden resident and utility worker at EMR’s scrap metal shredding facility along the Delaware River. Haughton, who keeps the ground clean at the facility and sprays water to suppress dust, said his two sons also work at EMR.

“This job feeds a lot of people’s families,” he said.

EMR, a multinational scrap metal recycling company with its U.S. headquarters located in Camden, employs 535 people in the city, 191 of whom are Camden residents, according to the company.

EMR has increasingly faced criticism in Camden for the repeated fires at its facilities. A massive fire last year caused roughly 100 nearby residents to evacuate their homes and left some with concerns about their health.

After a two-alarm fire at the company’s scrap metal shredding facility along the Delaware River early Friday morning, city, county and state elected officials called for EMR to fully cease operations in Camden. Friday’s fire was the latest of over a dozen at EMR’s Camden facilities in the past five years, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General earlier this year.

Friday’s fire sparked 911 calls about the smell of smoke as far away as Gloucester Township and resulted in “extremely elevated” levels of fine particulate pollution in some parts of the Waterfront South neighborhood, according to Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen.

Camden City Councilman Arthur Barclay said Monday evening that the city planned to revoke one of EMR’s business licenses.

“At his request, and with the support of the Mayor, the City Administration is undertaking all necessary legal research to move forward in this regard,” said city spokesperson Vincent Basara in a written statement Tuesday.