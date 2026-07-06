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Camden City Council will decide Tuesday whether to allow a scrap metal shredding facility in the city’s Waterfront South neighborhood that’s been the site of multiple fires to start back up.

The city ordered EMR to cease operations at the facility in early June after a two-alarm fire at the facility, the latest of over a dozen fires at the company’s five sites in Camden since 2020. EMR then sued the city, calling the suspension of its junkyard license “groundless.”

Camden residents and activists from nearby towns urged City Council to shut the facility down permanently during a meeting last month. One nearby mother of two young children said her “level of fear” living near the shredder had decreased since it paused.

EMR’s fires have driven nearby residents to evacuate their homes as well as cause some to experience acute health symptoms and lingering psychological effects. During the latest fire on May 29, Camden County found hazardous levels of fine particulate pollution just south of homes in Waterfront South.

The proposed settlement between the city and EMR would allow the company to restart its shredder for training purposes as early as July 8, then fully resume normal operations as early as July 18. The agreement will go before City Council during a special meeting Tuesday for approval.

Lower pile height limit, 24/7 fire watch and hand-held heat cameras

The proposed settlement would require EMR to:

Implement a 24/7 permanent fire watch at the facility

Pay for a city fire department official to be on site at all times during the first two phases of reopening

Immediately notify the Camden Fire Department of any fires

Limit the height of the scrap metal pile heading into the shredder to 20 feet and create 20-foot fire breaks between piles

Segregate incoming material by type

Start shredding during an earlier shift each day to limit the accumulation of material

Improve battery screening practices, including by using handheld thermal imaging cameras

Submit standard operating procedures to the city for fire suppression system and for general fire response

Train employees on the procedures outlined in the settlement four times a year

Ensure that employees trained to operate and maintain the fire suppression system are available 24/7

Install a backup power supply for the fire suppression system within six months

Allow city officials access to the site and give them employee contacts

The pile height limit in the proposed settlement is less than half of the limit set by last year’s memorandum of understanding and identical to the height restriction in a bill that passed the New Jersey legislature last week and is awaiting Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s signature.

The agreement outlines a phased process of returning the shredder facility to normal operations, which requires the company to implement some changes and obtain city approval of plans for others in order to move forward.