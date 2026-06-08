City of Camden suspends EMR’s junkyard license after 2-alarm fire
The May fire was the latest of over a dozen at facilities run by EMR in Camden since 2020. The suspension will be reevaluated in early July.
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The city of Camden has suspended EMR’s junkyard license for its scrap metal shredding facility along the Delaware River following a 2-alarm fire at the site late last month.
A notice from the Department of Code Enforcement to EMR Metal Recycling provided to WHYY News cited a history of “up to 12 fires” on EMR property in Camden in the past five years. A 4-alarm fire in February 2025 caused about 100 people to voluntarily evacuate their homes and stay in hotel rooms that were paid for by the company. The incident left some nearby residents with concerns about their health.
The notice references the impacts of the two-alarm fire on May 29 as the grounds for the suspension.
“The resulting smoke, airborne discharge of hazardous materials, noise, and overall disruption caused by the fire created a condition that is harmful, offensive and obstructive to the reasonable use and enjoyment of property and constitute an emergency endangering the health and safety of Camden City Residents,” reads the formal notice of suspension dated June 4 and signed by the city’s code enforcement director Gabriel Camacho.
The June 4 suspension of the junkyard license for the property at Front Street and Atlantic Avenue, listed under the name Camden Iron & Metal, Inc., means EMR must “cease all junkyard operations” at the site, according to the city’s notice. The suspension will be reevaluated after 30 days.
Last week, the city posted a cease operations order citing “public nuisance conditions” at the site and the section of city code outlining conditions for nonissuance of junkyard licenses. The June 4 notice of license suspension includes greater detail on the cause for suspension.
Earlier this year, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General sued EMR over what it said were 14 fires associated with EMR’s operations in and near Camden between February 2020 and March 2026, including a fire on an EMR-owned barge carrying scrap metal in the Delaware Bay.
Following the company’s most recent fire last month, city, county and state elected officials called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and “every other regulatory agency” to shut down the company’s operations in the Waterfront South neighborhood. Camden City Councilmember Arthur Barclay said during a community meeting in the neighborhood last week that the city planned to revoke a business license held by EMR.
EMR, a multinational scrap metal recycling company with its U.S. headquarters in Camden, operates five sites in the city that purchase, dismantle, shred and process old cars, appliances, construction debris and other sources of scrap metal.
Under Camden city code, junkyard licenses shall not be renewed if “the storage of junk and/or inoperable motor vehicles at the proposed lands and premises of the applicant would constitute a fire or safety hazard,” or if the applicant has been a “habitual violator” of the ordinance.
Operations at the shredder have been paused since the May 29 fire, which prompted the city of Camden to advise residents to remain indoors for several hours to avoid the smoke. EMR voluntarily paused receiving and shredding scrap at the site following the fire, while it engaged a third-party contractor to evaluate the cause of the fire, the company’s operational protocols and its fire suppression system, according to a statement from the company on May 29.
In a separate letter to the company dated June 5 and obtained by WHYY News, Camacho outlined “permissible activities” while the site’s junkyard license is suspended. These include removing previously processed recycled material from the site and other properties in Camden, provided that the removal of the material is “safe, expeditious, and direct,” and that the material is loaded directly onto vessels or barges for transport out of Camden. The company may also clean or perform maintenance on equipment not operating due to the suspension.
The license suspension prevents the company from collecting or taking in new material, sorting or preparing new material, and shredding or separating any material, according to the letter.
Standing outside of the shredder site Friday, Kareem Anderson, senior operational manager at EMR’s My Auto Store in Camden and organizer of an EMR employee rally outside Camden City Hall last week opposing elected officials’ calls to close the site, said he felt the city was moving too quickly. Anderson said the real issue is flammable lithium-ion batteries improperly delivered to EMR facilities in a range of post-consumer goods.
“I feel like we are the victims,” Anderson said. “I feel like we are being attacked.”
In a statement after the fire in late May, EMR said the company believed the fire originated from a lithium battery.
EMR USA CEO Joe Balzano told WHYY News last Friday that he hoped to sit down with city officials and resolve the issue.
“We value our place in the city of Camden and want to work for resolution, as opposed to in opposition of each other,” Balzano said.
EMR can appeal its junkyard license suspension within 15 days, according to the city’s notice.
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