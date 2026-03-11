From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The scrap metal fire that ignited on an unmanned barge in the Delaware Bay and sent black plumes of smoke into the air early Tuesday morning is now under control, according to officials with Delaware’s Department of Emergency Management. No injuries occurred, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The barge is owned by the Camden, New Jersey-based scrap metal company EMR. The cargo originated in Bayonne, New Jersey, and plans are in place to tow the salvaged metal from its current anchorage in the Delaware Bay about 2 miles off of Maurice River Cove to the EMR scrap yard along the Delaware River waterfront.

The state of New Jersey sued EMR in January for violations related to 12 hazardous scrap yard fires that occurred over the past five years.

On Tuesday afternoon, the burning barge was towed to an anchorage on the New Jersey side of the bay to remove it from the main ship channel, according to the Coast Guard.

Once the Coast Guard ensures the vessel is stable, it will travel north to the EMR facility in Camden to offload its cargo of salvage metal.