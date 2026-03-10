From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Coast Guard is leading the response to a massive blaze on a barge in the Delaware Bay that had been anchored near the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Aerial footage shows giant piles of scrap metal burning and sending black smoke billowing into the atmosphere. As of Tuesday afternoon, the vessel was on its way to the New Jersey side of the Bay, according to a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Matthew West said there are no reported injuries as a towboat was transporting the barge, which did not have an onboard crew. The Coast Guard said it was notified at 7:20 a.m. of the incident. West said it’s hard to predict when the fire will be contained.

If a large volume of black smoke shifts toward residential areas or near places where people are at work or gathering outside, they should stay indoors, said Dr. Marilyn Howarth, community engagement director for the Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology at the University of Pennsylvania.

“The black smoke suggests that there’s also a lot of particulate in it,” Howarth said. “Particulates can [impact people with] heart disease and can be a trigger for asthma as well as heart attacks.”

Howarth advises closing windows and turning off ventilation systems until the smoke clears.