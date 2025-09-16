Dam removal and restoration of ecosystems

Shanahan said conservationists are already noticing the results of removing Dam 1. The portion of the river is now teeming with shads, a species of fish native to the region.

“There was no shad past Dam 1 prior to its removal,” he said. “We actually did studies before removal to confirm that.”

Shanahan said the shads were not able to get past the dam, but once that barrier was removed, the fish returned.

“We worked with the University of Delaware Sea Grant and they were able to identify that American shad, in fact, migrated up and swam past the original Dam 1 and are spawning as we hoped,” he said. “So we sort of call it a proof of life.”

Edward Hale, an assistant professor at the University of Delaware and a fisheries specialist with Delaware Sea Grant, led two surveys on the river to track those changes. His team monitored both juvenile and adult fish populations before and after dam removal.

“Those two surveys we conducted over two or three years … provided a good deal of information in terms of habitat occupancy, but also phenology in terms of trends and when the fish were present,” Hale said. “Juvenile American shad and adult American shad actually really like the habitat just above the site of former Dam 1 and site below Dam 2.”

Though still a hypothesis, Hale said researchers want to keep testing the effects of dam removal on biodiversity.

“So in our same survey, in our net-based survey — not in the adult acoustic tagging — we did note higher levels of biodiversity below the dam. And so we would anticipate that above the dam, if you remove a dam, you potentially would see higher levels of biodiversity,” he said.

The return of shad has spurred a revival up and down the food chain. Shanahan said people have spotted ospreys, which fly over the river and target adult shad for food.

“So on that end of the food spectrum, we’re seeing a change like that,” he said. “But we can presume that it’s also facilitating the population of striped bass, who also feed on shad.”

For the trust, this revival captures the project’s purpose.

“The mission is to return this river to its natural state as much as possible and to allow species, which was what’s extremely popular and quantifiable and a big source of food up and down the Northeast coast, including on the Brandywine, to come back and return to its natural state,” Shanahan said.