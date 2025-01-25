From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Sept. 2, 2021, Tamika Brooks Collick, her husband, and their two children sought refuge on the third floor of their Wilmington townhouse as they watched a rush of water creep up the stairs of their home — just two blocks from the Brandywine River.

Outside, the water flowing down the street had become so high that their parked car was almost submerged.

Brooks Collick and her family were experiencing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which caused the worst flooding in the Brandywine watershed in 200 years.

“I looked down at [my son] and I could just see his face, and I’ll never forget that. I said, ‘Daniel, we are okay,’ and he just burst out crying. I held him, and he was shaking,” she recalled of the traumatic incident. “As a mother, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my child.’ I had him calm down. I just told him, ‘Don’t look outside.’”

Southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware were hit hard, with waters reaching as high as two stories in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The flooding displaced hundreds of residents in Wilmington, and in Chester and Delaware counties — some of which have yet to return to their homes — and caused millions of dollars worth of property damage.

The historic flooding event led the Brandywine Conservancy, the University of Delaware Water Resources Center and the Chester County Water Resources Authority to release a draft study this week, which aims to help communities along the Brandywine better prepare for future storms.