This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it plans to finalize new water quality standards that aim to protect fish in a portion of the Delaware River.

The announcement comes more than a year after the protections were first proposed, and after environmentalists took legal action to speed up the process.

Some fish traveling the river between Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington struggle to survive and thrive due to low dissolved oxygen levels caused by ammonia discharges from wastewater facilities.

This urban stretch of the Delaware River is the only section of the region’s waterways that isn’t fully protective of aquatic life, according to the EPA, and oxygen level criteria doesn’t meet Clean Water Act standards.

Environmental groups and scientists have called for improved fish protections in the Delaware River for more than a decade, voicing concerns about the federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon. These monumental fish that predate the dinosaurs once thrived in the Philadelphia region, but are now threatened by habitat loss, dams, vessel strikes and poor water quality.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on Tuesday said the new standards, which have not been updated in 50 years, align with his “Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative,” which aims to improve water quality.

Once finalized, the new standards will determine the levels of oxygen fish need in order to flourish along 38 miles of the Delaware River, and update protections for fish of all life stages, including fertilized eggs and larval stages.