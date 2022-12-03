EPA pushes for more pollution controls in the Delaware River to protect endangered Atlantic sturgeon

Environmentalists are cheering a surprising win for the Atlantic Sturgeon, an endangered fish native to the Delaware River that was once so plentiful it spawned a caviar rush.

The Environmental Protection Agency this week called for improved water quality in the Delaware Estuary to protect fish, including the sturgeon. Threatened by dams, lack of oxygen, by-catch, and strikes from large ships, there are only 250 sturgeon left in the Delaware River.

Environmental groups, including the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, petitioned the EPA under the Clean Water Act to implement standards that would ensure there’s enough dissolved oxygen in the Delaware Estuary for Atlantic Sturgeon to survive and grow its population. The agency agreed that current oxygen levels do not suffice, and that water quality standards for aquatic life for a portion of the Delaware River Estuary must be revised.

The granting of this kind of petition is extremely rare, said the Riverkeeper’s Maya Van Rossum, who has been advocating for the sturgeon’s protection for 30 years.

“We were not anticipating that we were going to have this petition granted,” she said. “So when the decision came down, I really was ecstatic. I was very, very happy, because I know that this is what needs to happen if we want to have a prayer of preventing our genetically unique line of Atlantic sturgeon from disappearing from the face of the Earth forever.”

Fish rely on a certain amount of oxygen in the water to thrive and survive. Current oxygen levels in the Delaware Estuary are only half the amount necessary to support the spawning and growth of Atlantic sturgeon. The reduced oxygen levels are caused by pollution from wastewater facilities’ discharges and other sources.