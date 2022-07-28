Fox says the Delaware River used to host the largest number of spawning Atlantic sturgeon on the East Coast. Factors that limit the sturgeon’s recovery include dams, lack of oxygen, by-catch, and, in the case of the Delaware, Fox says it’s likely strikes from large ships.

While the Delaware is the longest undammed river on the East Coast, the Delaware Bay is also one of the busiest ports in the nation.

“We know they are spawning. The question is, are there things we can do to minimize vessel strikes?” Fox said. “The good news is we have the habitat. The bad news is it’s overlayed with vessels, and how do we get sturgeon and vessels to coexist?”

Atlantic sturgeon spend most of their time out at sea, but migrate to freshwater rivers to spawn. A coastal fishing ban halted their harvesting in 1997, and they were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2012.

Getting a current count of the Delaware River population has proved dangerous and difficult, because of the busy shipping channel. A dredging project to deepen the river that took place between 2015 and 2016 provided researchers with a chance to get an accurate assessment.

The consultants tasked with protecting the juvenile fish from the dredging activity took genetic samples, and researchers used that data to build a family tree of the Delaware River sturgeon.

It’s a unique population with a unique genetic signature – running simulations that confirmed the genetic data led researchers to a stark conclusion: The Atlantic sturgeon had reached historic lows.

“These new estimates will provide important information resource managers can use to improve the conservation of this endangered fish,” said study co-author Dr. Dave Kazyak, a research fish biologist at the USGS Eastern Ecological Science Center.

Kazyak says his previous research looking at the Atlantic sturgeon population in the Hudson River tells a different story: “In coastal habitats, we typically observe approximately three sturgeon from the Hudson River population for each sturgeon in the Delaware River population.”

Delaware State’s Fox says that unlike the Delaware, the spawning area of the Hudson does not coincide with shipping traffic.

Pending complaint under the Endangered Species Act